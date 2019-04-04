Los Angeles parking standoff chronicled on social media lasts more than 1 hour

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Parking can be a nightmare, but it can be particularly rough in the congested neighborhood of Koreatown.
Two drivers recently stood their ground for a prime parking spot for more than an hour as the silver car boxed in the black car.
The whole debacle was captured from a nearby window and documented on social media.
Thanks to pics and videos Mariah Flores took from her window, the world was able to witness, via Twitter, parallel parking and patience taken to absurd levels.
“Yeah. Just kind of a silly situation,” she said.
Flores noticed neither was budging around 6:20 p.m. and started posting tweets soon after.
“6:40 p.m. Still here but now they have turned on their flashers,” Flores said.
They stay just like this for more than an hour.
Vin Scully would be proud of her play-by-play account, which was going viral.
She asked people to choose Team Silver Car or Team Black Car.
Chrissy Teigen was a Team Black Car.
“Of course. Anybody who’s a good driver is Team Black Car,” Flores said.
It was turning dark, and neither car had budged.
“Approaching the one-hour mark and then we did make the one hour mark,” Flores said.
The standoff ended when Andrew McCrea came out to move his car, creating space for both cars to park.
“I was glad I could resolve that issue, I guess!” McCrea said.
Finally, about 1 hour and 40 minutes after the faceoff started, Flores posted “silver takes the gold” as that driver opens the door and climbs out.
