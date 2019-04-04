Group says hurricane recovery in Pender County will take eight years

Witkowski says her group will not be able to give every storm victim everything they want in recovery assistance. They plan to help as many families as they can. Right now the group is tracking at least five hundred people through the recovery process. They are reaching out to the community for financial donations, and have applied for grants that can be used in their efforts. Witkowski estimates getting assistance to the majority of storm victims in the county, and rebuilding damaged homes, could take seven to eight years, but her volunteers are in it for the long term.