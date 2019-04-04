First Alert Forecast: rain returns Friday, bright and mild weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Azalea Festival week! The highest rain chances of the period remain on Friday: 20-30% at daybreak, 50% late in the morning, 70% for the afternoon, and 20-30% by late evening. Ahead of this shower system, a high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region Thursday with generous sunshine, light and mellow southeast breezes, and comfy afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s. Check out your full First Alert Forecast including these festival highlights...
Thursday evening’s Tyler Farr concert: partly cloudy, light south breezes, temperatures easing from the 60s to the 50s.
Friday’s garden party: mostly cloudy, showers likely, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, temperatures in the 60s to near 70.
Friday evening’s Hank Williams, Jr. concert: partly cloudy, showers possible, light south breezes, temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday’s parade: partly cloudy, stray shower possible, light southwest winds, temperatures swelling from the 60s into the 70s.
Saturday evening’s Ice Cube concert: partly cloudy, stray shower possible, light southwest winds, temperatures in the 60s.
Sunday’s street fair: partly cloudy, stray shower possible, warm breezes, temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
