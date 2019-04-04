First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny, couple shots of showers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Azalea Festival week! The highest rain chances of the period remain on Friday: 20-30% at daybreak, 50% late in the morning, 70% for the afternoon, and 20-30% by late evening. Ahead of this shower system, a high pressure system will grace the Cape Fear Region Thursday with generous sunshine, light and mellow southeast breezes, and comfy afternoon highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s. Check out your full First Alert Forecast including these festival highlights...