Columbus County elections board tours acting sheriff’s purported residence

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Despite acknowledging it as a disruption to proceedings, the Columbus County Board of Elections decided to take a recess during the second day of its evidentiary hearing in the disputed sheriff race to tour the acting sheriff’s purported residence.
Attorneys for Acting Sheriff Jody Greene made the proposal in their opening statements after Columbus County Board of Elections Executive Director took the stand to correct two aspects of her testimony on Wednesday.
The proposal prompted a convoluted back-and-forth between the board and attorneys for former Sheriff Lewis Hatcher and election protestor Gloria Smith, who argued the current state of Greene’s Cerro Gordo property is irrelevant to the issue at hand, principally, whether Greene lived there a year prior to the election, as required by state law.
After nearly an hour of discussion, the board decided to visit the property, using transportation provided by Greene’s attorneys.
Board members walked around Greene’s property for the better part of an hour, often stopping to take notes while looking at two RVs located on the land.
The board has since returned to the courthouse to continue the hearing. Attorneys for Greene are expected to call witnesses, including Greene and his wife.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.