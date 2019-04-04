Belles, bucks, and everything in between: A look at smaller Azalea Festival traditions

The coin show is for the whole family -- coin collectors or not. It has been part of the festival for more than 50 years. More than 30 deals from parts of North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia will be at the event to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, money, and even other items. Those with coins, metal, gold, silver, or paper money can learn more about what they have or just check out the ones on display and learn some history behind it all.