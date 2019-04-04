Belles, bucks, and everything in between: A look at smaller Azalea Festival traditions

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Azalea Festival is more than just concerts, food trucks, and flowers. There are several other notable events that help bring the whole event together.
Those events include the Juried Art Show and Sale, Chalkfest, Boxing Tournament, and the Coin Show.
The coin show is for the whole family -- coin collectors or not. It has been part of the festival for more than 50 years. More than 30 deals from parts of North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia will be at the event to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, money, and even other items. Those with coins, metal, gold, silver, or paper money can learn more about what they have or just check out the ones on display and learn some history behind it all.
Karen Foster is a coin collector and on the board of the Coin Show. She says a lot of people may have a valuable coin in their possession and it’s important to know exactly what you may have.
“If you have a coin that’s been handed down in your family and you want to know the value of that, there’s free appraisals at the show," says Foster. "Bring a few of your coins in and find out what they’re really worth.”
Foster uses the coin show to not only learn more about the hobby she loves, but to get some Christmas shopping done for her children who also collect coins.
“It’s an amazing arrange of old and new, super modern stuff versus really old,” says Foster.
The coin show runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Wilmington located at 5102 Oleander Dr.
It’s free to get in, but there will be a chance to buy raffle tickets
Other events happening at the coin show:
- Pan for your own gold with Gold History Corporation
- Family-friendly fun with lots of dealers looking to buy, sell or trade
- Kid’s Korner with free games and great coin related prizes!
- Boy Scout Merit Badge Clinic
- Confederate money education with David Meisky
At the coin show you will also find Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles.
The Azalea Belle became part of the Azalea Festival in 1969. Each year, the garden club takes applications from local high school juniors and seniors to become Azalea Belles.
This year, there are 130 belles; most of them seniors from high schools in New Hanover County. Each belle must be a daughter or granddaughter of a Cape Fear Garden Club Member or be sponsored by a member.
A big part of being a belle are the dresses. Each dress is handmade by three dressmakers that have making dresses for the belles for at least 20 years: Alma Fennell, Kay Counts Godwin, and Debbie Scheu. Each dressmaker has over 100 dresses. The belles pick out their dress and it’s then altered to fit them. The girls then rent the dress for $150 from the dressmaker.
“All three of them have beautiful, beautiful dresses,” says Karen Smith, Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belle Chair. “Every dressmaker usually makes an average of five-to-seven new dresses a year.”
This year, the Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles are participating in 28 different activities including the coin show, the Azalea Garden Tour, and the Queen’s Coronation.
“The fun thing is to have fun,” says Smith. “Meet new friends because we have all the local high schools participate as well as the private high schools.”
