Woman indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge after patient dies in her care

LELAND, NC (WECT) - A Brunswick County grand jury has indicted a woman on involuntary manslaughter charges after a handicapped man died of a drug overdose while in her care.
On August 4, 2017, Buren Harrelson, 47, was found dead in his home in the Brunswick Point Apartment Homes in Leland. Harrelson suffered from several physical handicaps and required a high level of care to perform daily activities. An autopsy determined that Harrelson died from an overdose.
Leland police said Sarah Cameron was responsible for Harrelson’s care at the time of his death.
After a investigation by the Leland Police Department in close consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, a Brunswick County grand jury indicted Cameron on Monday on involuntary manslaughter, two counts of patient abuse and neglect, and numerous drug-related offenses.
US Marshals arrested Cameron in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday morning and she is awaiting extradition back to Brunswick County.
