Wilmington City Council proclaims April 1-7 Navy Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -In addition to Wilmington welcoming thousands of visitors to the North Carolina Azalea Festival this week, the Port City will also host sailors from across the country for Navy Week.
Tuesday night, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo proclaimed April 1-7 Navy Week. Five crew members from the active duty USS North Carolina attended the council meeting for the proclamation. The active USS North Carolina operates out of Pearl Harbor.
The sailors are also traveling across the country as part of a national recruitment tour.
The visiting sailors will march in the 72nd North Carolina Azalea Festival Parade on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Wilmington is one of 14 cities hosting a Navy Week which is an outreach program that allows the Navy to build and strengthen ties to communities across the United States.
According to the U.S. Navy’s website, Navy Weeks are scheduled for the following cities in 2019:
- Mobile, Ala., Feb. 27-March 5
- Charleston, S.C., March 11-17
- Miami, Fla., March 25-31
- Wilmington, N.C., April 1-7
- Puerto Rico, April 8-14
- Oklahoma City, Okla., May 27-June 2
- Nashville, Tenn., June 3-9
- Quad Cities, Iowa, June 24-30
- Duluth, Minn., July 15-21
- Grand Junction, Colo., July 22-28
- Boise, Idaho, Aug. 19-25
- St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 2-8
- Wichita, Kan., Sept. 9-15
- Charleston, W.V., Oct. 14-20
