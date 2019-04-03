Wilmington City Council makes changes to special use permit process, approves move of Downtown Sundown

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Late night meetings because of controversial special permissions for developments are a thing of the past — at least for the Wilmington Planning Commission.
Tuesday night the Wilmington City Council approved changes to the city’s special use permit (SUP) process, removing the Planning Commission from the required steps.
Before the changes, developers would present to the Planning Commission when asking for a special use permit, as would those opposed. The hearing was required to be quasi-judicial, meaning only hard evidence could be considered, and the commission would take a vote on recommending the matter to the council.
However, because the council’s process was also quasi-judicial, members could not consider any of the discussion or evidence presented during the commission meeting. The council could only consider if the applicant proved the four findings of fact required during the presentation at the council meeting.
Council members such as Kevin O’Grady said that often led developers and those opposed to a project to neglect preparing for the council meeting, thinking approval from the commission indicated the council would follow.
“My observation at least has been that most of the applicants that have come to us have been unprepared when they got here, they weren’t prepared to talk about the four findings [of fact], or they talked about them in a very superficial manner.”
The council was presented with two options at Tuesday night’s meeting: the original staff proposal to remove the planning commission from the process, or keep the commission, but remove the act of voting on a recommendation.
O’Grady said he was in favor of that alternative, because he said it would give developers and the opposition a “trial run.”
He and Clifford Barnett voted against the measure to remove the Planning Commission.
In addition to that change, the vote Tuesday night also requires applicants for SUPs to hold a community meeting to address the public, increases the distance from the development that property owners must be notified, and extends the deadline developers have to begin a project with an SUP.
Also at the meeting, the Council authorized Wilmington Downtown, Inc. to move the Downtown Sundown concert series to the Second Street Parking Lot.
This summer, the United States Coast Guard will be renovating the bulkhead at Riverfront Park, meaning the concert series had to move.
City staff was concerned about the move, because it will regularly displace customers who use the parking lot, and will mean a $13,000 reduction in parking revenue.
They were also concerned that the neighborhood near the parking lot may be negatively affected by the parking loss and the noise from the concert.
Council members Paul Lawler and Charlie Rivenbark defended the move, saying Wilmington Downtown, Inc needs the income the concerts generate, and there are few alternatives.
The council approved the change, as well as the concert series’ ability to sell alcohol.
