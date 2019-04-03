Water St. set to re-open for two-way traffic in May

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Water Street is expected to re-open for two-way traffic in early May, City of Wilmington officials announced Wednesday.
Crews have been working to replace aging water and sewer pipes under Water Street between Chestnut and Grace streets since early 2018.
This phase of the project was expected to be completed last year but work was delayed due to several factors.
The record rain of more than 100 inches last year delayed work on installing sewer pipes about 12 feet underground.
Also, when CFPUA officials were inspecting the newly placed sewer pipe last fall, they found the required slope of the pipe did not meet CFPUA and state requirements and had to be re-worked. The contractor suspects that the heavy rains may have caused some soil to settle beneath the pipe.
