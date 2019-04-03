UNCW’s Kai Toews finalist for Kyle Macy Award

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - CollegeInsider.com named UNCW freshman point guard Kai Toews a finalist for the 2019 Kyle Macy Award. The award is giving to the nation’s top freshman basketball player.
The 6-2, 180-pound Toews ranked second among all NCAA Division I players with 7.7 assists per game.
The Tokyo, Japan, native is one of 30 players being considered for the award, which is named after former Purdue and Kentucky point guard Kyle Macy.
Toews started 32-of-33 games for the Seahawks and averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds and was named to the CAA’s All-Rookie Team. The recipient of the 2019 Kyle Macy Award will be announced on April 5 at the College Insider Awards Event, in Minneapolis, Minn. site of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.
2019 KYLE MACY FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Robert Allen 6-8 Samford
James Akinjo 6-0 Georgetown
Charles Bassey 6-11 Western Kentucky
R.J. Barrett 6-7 Duke
Ignas Brazdeikis 6-7 Michigan
Antoine Davis 6-1 Detroit Mercy
Lamine Diane 6-7 CSUN
Luguentz Dort 6-4 Arizona State
Kevin Easley 6-6 Chattanooga
Adam Flagler 6-3 Presbyterian
Jayden Gardner 6-6 East Carolina
Ashton Hagans 6-3 Kentucky
Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Texas
Cameron Healy 6-3 Albany
Tyler Herro 6-5 Kentucky
Tre Jones 6-2 Duke
Xavier Johnson 6-3 Pittsburgh
Romeo Langford 6-6 Indiana
Nick Muszynski 6-11 Belmont
Kevin Obanor 6-8 Oral Roberts
Jalen Pickett 6-4 Siena
Neemias Queeta 6-11 Utah State
Naz Reid 6-10 LSU
Sam Sessoms 6-0 Binghamton
Kai Toews 6-2 UNCW
Coby White 6-5 North Carolina
Zion Williamson 6-7 Duke
Camren Wynter 6-2 Drexel
Alexis Yetna 6-8 USF
Marcus Zegarowski 6-2 Creighton
