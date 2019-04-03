UNCW’s Kai Toews finalist for Kyle Macy Award

UNCW freshman guard Kai Toews wins Freshman of the Week honors from the CAA. (Source: WECT)
By John Smist | April 2, 2019 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:11 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - CollegeInsider.com named UNCW freshman point guard Kai Toews a finalist for the 2019 Kyle Macy Award. The award is giving to the nation’s top freshman basketball player.

The 6-2, 180-pound Toews ranked second among all NCAA Division I players with 7.7 assists per game.

The Tokyo, Japan, native is one of 30 players being considered for the award, which is named after former Purdue and Kentucky point guard Kyle Macy.

Toews started 32-of-33 games for the Seahawks and averaged 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds and was named to the CAA’s All-Rookie Team. The recipient of the 2019 Kyle Macy Award will be announced on April 5 at the College Insider Awards Event, in Minneapolis, Minn. site of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

2019 KYLE MACY FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Robert Allen 6-8 Samford

James Akinjo 6-0 Georgetown

Charles Bassey 6-11 Western Kentucky

R.J. Barrett 6-7 Duke

Ignas Brazdeikis 6-7 Michigan

Antoine Davis 6-1 Detroit Mercy

Lamine Diane 6-7 CSUN

Luguentz Dort 6-4 Arizona State

Kevin Easley 6-6 Chattanooga

Adam Flagler 6-3 Presbyterian

Jayden Gardner 6-6 East Carolina

Ashton Hagans 6-3 Kentucky

Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Texas

Cameron Healy 6-3 Albany

Tyler Herro 6-5 Kentucky

Tre Jones 6-2 Duke

Xavier Johnson 6-3 Pittsburgh

Romeo Langford 6-6 Indiana

Nick Muszynski 6-11 Belmont

Kevin Obanor 6-8 Oral Roberts

Jalen Pickett 6-4 Siena

Neemias Queeta 6-11 Utah State

Naz Reid 6-10 LSU

Sam Sessoms 6-0 Binghamton

Kai Toews 6-2 UNCW

Coby White 6-5 North Carolina

Zion Williamson 6-7 Duke

Camren Wynter 6-2 Drexel

Alexis Yetna 6-8 USF

Marcus Zegarowski 6-2 Creighton

