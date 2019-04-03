Sunset Beach councilman ousted from council meeting again

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - A Sunset Beach councilman was ordered to leave a council meeting for the second time in less than two months Monday.
Councilman Richard Cerrato was escorted out by Police Chief Ken Klamar during Monday’s town council meeting.
Cerrato also was ousted from a council meeting on Feb. 20 after repeatedly interrupting other council members.
Monday’s issue arose after Cerrato asked multiple questions about dredging.
“Just a waste of time,” Mayor Pro Tem Mark Benton.
“Everything is a waste of time with you,” Cerrato said. “Getting information and facts is a waste of time.”
“Point of order, Rich,” Benton said.
“Stop the bullyness,” Cerrato said.
“The warning is here,” Benton said. “You say one more thing out of line, I’m going to have a short recess and have you escorted...”
“I’m sure you would,” Cerrato said.
“Short recess. Chief, please remove him," Benton said.
After Cerrato was escorted out and the meeting resumed, Benton apologized.
“I do want to apologize but this council is no longer going to tolerate disruption,” Benton said. “We’re going to have civil meetings, respect each other and respect the people of this town or they’re not going to be in this room as long as I’m mayor.”
Video from Monday’s meeting can be found here.
