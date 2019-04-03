Sisters on UNCW softball team helping each other

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Growing up Gabriella Hessenthaler looked up to her older sister Anna, so much that she followed in her footsteps and chose to play softball at UNCW just like her sister.
“She has taught me so many things,” said Gabriella about her sister Anna. “The most important thing is how to be a great person. She’s amazing and I look up to her every day.”
Watching Anna play for the Seahawks made Gabriella’s decision to play at UNCW an easy one even though they will play just one season together.
“Her just having the experience to visit me in college and see what it’s like here,” said Anna. “Hearing all the stories from UNCW I think influenced her decision and helped her out deciding where to go.”
Anna and Gabriella are separated by three years, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying to one-up each other.
“You know we are different players but growing up we have competed,” said Anna. “In the weight room, running and I think just that constant competition has excelled her skills as well as made me better.”
Anna knows she has made Gabriella’s transition to college softball easier.
“I know if I had an older sister it would have been easier,” said Ann. “Also, it kind of helps me because I have had my best year. Having fun playing looser. Just looking over and seeing her helps.”
