REAL ID mobile office available this weekend at Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - People attending the NC Azalea Festival in Wilmington this weekend can take advantage of REAL ID license and identification card services.
From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the NC Division of Motor Vehicles will park its 40-foot mobile driver license office in front of the post office on Front Street.
NCDMV examiners, staff from vehicle services and license and theft bureau inspectors will be available to answer questions about licenses, registrations and titles. Neighbors can also learn how to skip the trip to the DMV by using online services, and staff will let people know how they can get their REAL IDs.
Beginning in October 2020, REAL IDs or a valid US passport will be required for flying, entering federal facilities and visiting military installations.
Anyone with an expiration date before Oct. 6 is eligible to renew their driver license or ID car now.
- The following documents (no photocopies) are needed to obtain a REAL ID:
- A certified birth certificate or unexpired passport
- Social Security card, W-2 or 1099
Driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill or bank statement
