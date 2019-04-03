2019 NC Azalea Festival kicks off with Queen’s Coronation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival will kick off Wednesday afternoon with the Queen’s Coronation.
Wilmington Native Briana Venskus will wear the crown proudly throughout the festival, understanding the longstanding traditions that come with it.
“I grew up with the Azalea Festival,” Venskus said when asked about being invited. “I went to the parades, the street fairs. So, I have this sort of image in my mind. It’s the event of the year!"
Every Azalea Queen has worn the same crown since the inaugural event in 1948. It has never been replaced, despite some normal wear and tear over the years.
The queen attends almost every event of the Azalea Festival ranging from the garden tour and parade to visiting children in the hospital.
Venskus, an actress and production assistant, has spent the last 10 years building her career in film, while also becoming a strong voice for the LGBTQ community the film industry.
This year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival will take place April 3-7.
The Queen’s Coronation will take place at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre, 3-4:30 p.m. Parking will be at Legion Stadium and shuttles will run from noon to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.