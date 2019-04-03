Parking and street closures for the Azalea Festival

Wave Transit is offering a shuttle service starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. The shuttle will pickup from the Wells Fargo parking lot at the Independence Mall on Oleander Dr. to the corner of Fourth St. between Chestnut and Princess Streets in downtown Wilmington. Parking at the mall is free. The shuttle will run on a 15 minute schedule. The last shuttle will leave downtown at 1:45 p.m. It will cost $4 for a round-trip. Those 65-and-older, Veterans, and those with Wave Transit Reduced Fare Rider ID can ride for $2 round-trip. Those four-years-old and under and UNCW students can ride for free. For more information on Wave Transit Azalea Festival shuttle, click here.