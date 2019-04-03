Parking and street closures for the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - There will be several street closures this week because of the Azalea Festival.
The closures are to accommodate the concerts, street fair and parade scheduled for this weekend.
The following streets will close beginning Friday morning at 7 and last until Sunday around 8 p.m:
- Water St. between Market St. & Coast Guard Diligence mooring/Chestnut St.
- Front St. between Red Cross St. & Orange St.
- Chestnut St. between Front St. & almost mid-block on Chestnut St.
- Walnut St. between Front St. & Water St.
- Princess St. between Front St. & Water St. (Princess will remain open until 9 a.m. so drivers can access the city parking decks)
- Eastbound parking lanes of Market St. between Front St. & 2nd St.
- Market St. between Front St. & Water St.
- N 2nd Street between Market St. & Dock St. (access to Village market maintained)
- Muters Alley between S Front St. & Water St.
- Dock St. between Front St. & Water St.
Parking will be limited downtown. Drivers can park in any of the city parking decks for a flat rate of $7 for the entire day.
Wave Transit is offering a shuttle service starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. The shuttle will pickup from the Wells Fargo parking lot at the Independence Mall on Oleander Dr. to the corner of Fourth St. between Chestnut and Princess Streets in downtown Wilmington. Parking at the mall is free. The shuttle will run on a 15 minute schedule. The last shuttle will leave downtown at 1:45 p.m. It will cost $4 for a round-trip. Those 65-and-older, Veterans, and those with Wave Transit Reduced Fare Rider ID can ride for $2 round-trip. Those four-years-old and under and UNCW students can ride for free. For more information on Wave Transit Azalea Festival shuttle, click here.
