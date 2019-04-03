The North Carolina Azalea Festival includes something for art lovers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - More than 100 artists will participate in a juried art show during the North Carolina Azalea Festival.
The Annual Juried Spring Art Show and Sale has been a part of the event for 37 years.
North Carolina and national artists present fine paintings and 3D art creations at the event.
It is the “Official Art Show” of the North Carolina Azalea Festival, created by the Wilmington Art Association.
The event runs from is Wed. April 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thurs., April 4 through Sat., April 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center at 120 S 2nd St.
More information is available here.
