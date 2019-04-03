Neighbors concerned about dangers of crosswalk at 3rd and Ann streets; city unable to make safety changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Neighbors living in Historic Downtown Wilmington are hoping additional safety measures will be implemented at the crosswalk at the intersection of 3rd and Ann Streets.
They say cars frequently fail to yield to pedestrians and the current safety measure in place — rectangular rapid flash beacons — do not do enough to get cars to stop.
Resident Till Wagner lives on Fourth Street and frequently brings his 2-year-old son with him during his runs by the Cape Fear River. To get there, he has to cross at the intersection with Third and Ann streets with his son in a stroller.
“The only crossing is that zebra crossing with the yellow flashing lights. I would say 75 percent of the time people don’t see it and I can’t blame them, it’s kind of invisible and so they just go through and I kind of feel scared every time I go through there,” Wagner said. "I think maybe it didn’t used to be that much of an issue because traffic was less. But nowadays, if I had to wait for no cars to go by I would be standing there for a long time.”
Wagner said he has almost been hit many times and has had multiple instances where he has gotten halfway through the crossing and is forced to go back.
Wagner reached out to Wilmington Councilman Kevin O’Grady asking for improvements to be made to the crosswalk, even suggesting a hawk beacon be put in place, which is a red flashing light in the middle of the road.
“I’ve talked to almost every single one of our neighbors in this area and everyone says it’s been an issue and they’ve reached out to the city before and the councilman himself also said this has been on his radar for such a long time,” Wagner said.
But it is unlikely any safety improvements will be made at this time. Don Bennett, a Wilmington traffic engineer, said a 13-hour pedestrian video count was done in May 2018 in anticipation of putting a hawk signal at the Third and Ann crossing.
Engineers took the data and ran it through the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s pedestrian crossing treatment guidelines, which is a set of criteria for whatever treatment necessary at a pedestrian crossing based on how many people cross.
“In this case we evaluated it for a hawk, that is what we wanted to see go in and the pedestrian volumes here just did not reach that level,” Bennett said. "When we did run it through there the treatment that exists here now is the one that came out of that evaluation. So it would be hard for us to recommend anything above that.”
But Wagner believes there would be more foot traffic if the crosswalk was safer.
"It’s not just for my own safety but it’s also just for the experience of Historic Downtown Wilmington and I felt it was very important. And it can’t be that hard you know, there are these things called hawk beacons where you have a flashing red light in the center and that would make all the difference I think,” Wagner said.
Bennett did say NCDOT will be making changes a few intersections down at 3rd and Dock Streets.
“The department of transportation has a project they’re working on at the intersection of 3rd and Dock to not only rectify some of the pedestrian issues but also deal with some of the vehicular conflict issues as well,” Bennett said.
While Wagner said he can’t blame drivers for not being able to see the crossing signal, Bennett says drivers need to be more vigilant about crosswalks throughout the city.
“This is not just specific to 3rd and Ann. The key message here is where you have a crosswalk and by North Carolina statute that’s anywhere the sidewalk extends across the roadway if you were to imagine the sidewalk continuing, there is a legal crosswalk there. And North Carolina statute states that you have to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk whether it’s marked, signed, has flashing lights, even the hawk signal,” Bennett said.
As the city continues to grow Bennett said they will continue to monitor the intersection and make changes as necessary.
“I can’t say what the future holds as more people begin to walk and we get more active then we have to come in and re-evaluate this and make sure this is still the proper treatment,” Bennett said.
