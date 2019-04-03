Jury requests overnight recess in murder trial of Elisha Tucker

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The jury in the James Bradley case adjourned Wednesday without reaching a verdict in the case.
The judge granted the jurors’ request for an overnight recess, and they’ll start again Thursday morning at 9:30.
Bradley was found guilty of first-degree murder last week in the death of Elisha Tucker. The jury deliberated for less than three hours on March 26 before returning a verdict.
The sentencing phase of the case began last Thursday. District Attorney Ben David announced his office would seek the death penalty soon after a grand jury returned an indictment for first-degree murder in the case.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jurors gave a note to the judge that said they came to a decision on the verdict. The judge read the note and asked the jurors if, as the note said, they unanimously decided on life in prison without parole for Bradley.
Several jurors shook their heads no, and one said they didn’t all agree. The judge sent them to lunch for an hour and a half.
When the jurors returned, the judge asked them one by one if they chose the death penalty or life in prison. Eleven jurors said they wanted the death penalty, and one said she was in favor of life in prison despite what the earlier verdict read. The jurors were once again sent to deliberate.
After about two and a half hours of deliberation, the jurors asked the judge if they could adjourn and come back Thursday, saying they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision. The jurors were then asked one by one if they thought further deliberation was needed.
Nine jurors said yes, and three said no.
The jurors were sent out of the room while the judge talked to David and the defense. David asked the judge to honor the jurors’ request for an overnight recess, and the defense asked for a mistrial.
The jurors were brought back in and asked again if further talks would be beneficial. This time, six said yes, five said no and one was undecided. David maintained his opinion that there should be an overnight recess, and the defense asked a second time for a mistrial.
The judge denied the requests for mistrials, and granted the jurors’ request to reconvene Thursday morning.
This marks the third time Bradley has been convicted of murder. He spent nearly 25 years in prison in the 1988 killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter.
He is serving a 30-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction in the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, his coworker and love interest, who has not been seen or heard from since April 5, 2014.
Tucker was reported missing by her family on Oct. 21, 2013, though it had been months since they had heard from her. The Wilmington woman had an extensive drug history and convictions for prostitution, according to court documents.
She remained missing until April 29, 2014, when investigators who were searching for Van Newkirk on a plot of land she and Bradley frequented for their landscaping jobs discovered human remains. The remains were initially believed to be Van Newkirk — prompting authorities to charge Bradley with her murder — but were later identified as Tucker.
Though Bradley immediately was named a suspect in Tucker’s killing, he wasn’t formally charged until late 2016 when investigators obtained physical evidence — principally, the test results of blood found on the floorboard of his SUV being a DNA match to Tucker — linking the pair.
Tucker’s body was discovered in 2014 bound with duct tape and wrapped in trash bags in a shallow grave in a Hampstead field. David said Tucker’s autopsy showed she had blunt force trauma to the head and broken ribs, and that she was struck with some sort of object at least four times.
