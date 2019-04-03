I-140 reopens to traffic after emergency bridge repairs

LELAND, NC (WECT) - A stretch of Interstate 140 East near Leland is back open to traffic after the North Carolina Department of Transportation conducted emergency bridge repairs and re-inspected the structure.
On Saturday night, an NCDOT employee noticed an unusual bump on the eastbound I-140 bridge at the Cedar Hill Road exit. It was closed immediately for the safety of motorists, resulting in the multi-day shutdown of a section of the interstate.
An inspection on Sunday revealed a shift in metal plates between two of four girders.
The NCDOT and contractors spent most of Monday bringing in necessary equipment to fix the issue.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, contractors lifted the span and reinstalled plates on the bridge. After it was lowered back into place, crews inspected the bridge again and determined structural elements, including the cap, columns and foundation, were sound.
Traffic was then allowed back on the interstate.
