Get rid of your old electronics in a safe way

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Don’t let those old electronics pile up in your garage.
Verizon employees and contractors will host a Recycling Rally on Thursday, April 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Verizon parking lot at 3601 Converse Dr., Wilmington.
The event helps residents get rid of their unwanted electronics and other household items in an environmentally friendly manner.
This is part of Verizon’s commitment to protect and preserve the environment by enabling employees and the public to be green at work and at home.
The supplier disposing of the discarded items will adhere to Verizon’s zero-landfill objective, meaning materials will be reused or recycled so that they do not end up in a landfill.
The event is free.
Verizon collected more than 275,000 pounds of electronic and non-electronic materials during the five previous Recycling Rallies in Wilmington, including over 15,000 pounds at its 2018 event.
Items eligible to be recycled can include glass, plastics and aluminum cans; laptop and desktop computers; CRT (cathode ray tube) and LCD (liquid crystal display) monitors and televisions; computer cables, mice and keyboards; gaming consoles; telephones and answering machines; stereo and audio equipment; paper shredders; alarm clocks; printers; cameras; conferencing equipment; remote controls; earphones; small electronic appliances (such as coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens and can openers); microwave ovens; vacuum cleaners; and electronic toys without batteries. Hard drives will not be wiped, and all batteries should be removed prior to turning in any items.
Items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste (such as batteries, inks/toners, mercury bulbs); units containing fluid (such as motors and pumps containing fluid); refrigerators and freezers; medical waste, and radioactive material such as X-ray equipment.
