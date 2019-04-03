First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny and settled, with one exception, for Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast one day removed from a pollen-cleansing, fire danger-squashing, wind-driven rain-storm. Another storm system will aim to bring an elevated risk of showers or even a rogue thunderstorm Friday but, for most of the Azalea Festival, dry high pressure cells will preserve bright skies and seasonable temperatures. Check out your First Alert Forecast including these festival highlights...