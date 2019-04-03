First Alert Forecast: mainly sunny and settled, with one exception, for Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast one day removed from a pollen-cleansing, fire danger-squashing, wind-driven rain-storm. Another storm system will aim to bring an elevated risk of showers or even a rogue thunderstorm Friday but, for most of the Azalea Festival, dry high pressure cells will preserve bright skies and seasonable temperatures. Check out your First Alert Forecast including these festival highlights...
Wednesday afternoon queen’s coronation: mostly sunny, light northwest breezes, temperatures in the upper 60s.
Thursday garden tours: mostly sunny, light southeast breezes, temperatures trending through the 60s to the 70s.
Friday garden party: low risk of morning showers, higher chance of afternoon showers, temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Saturday parade: partly sunny, very low risk of a shower, temperatures trending through the 60s and into the 70s.
Weekend evening concerts: partly cloudy, very low risk of a shower, temperatures sinking from the 70s to the 60s.
Thanks for staying with your First Alert Weather Team on TV, online , and on your WECT Weather App for updates!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.