Emergency dredging of Carolina Beach Inlet could begin in weeks

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - The emergency dredging project on the now-closed Carolina Beach Inlet could start in mid-to late-April, according to information provided at the town council meeting Tuesday night in Carolina Beach.
Mayor Joe Benson said he heard from New Hanover County officials that the plan is to get necessary equipment in place sometime around the second week in April, with the actual digging to begin around April15th. But Mayor Benson said that depends on whether a vessel is available. New Hanover County said it is working with partners at the state level to provide more than $1 million for the project.
Once the actual dredging of the inlet is completed, the Coast Guard will be notified and will then determine whether the inlet is safe enough to replace the buoys crews removed in March. The inlet’s shallow waters prompted the Coast Guard to remove navigational buoys that may mislead mariners through an unsafe route.
