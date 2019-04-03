Columbus County elections board hears protest of 2018 sheriff’s race

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Nearly five months after Election Day, the Columbus County Board of Elections is considering an election protest in the race between Jody Greene and Lewis Hatcher.
The county was instructed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections to consider the merits of the protest from Gloria Smith, after the county dismissed the protest originally.
Much of the morning was spent with attorneys for both sides arguing the merits of certain pieces of evidence, as Irving Joyner, an attorney for Smith, began questioning her.
Greene’s legal team, including Boyd Worley, argued that several affidavits submitted as part of the protest should not count, because they are not notarized sworn statements.
For a document to be a true affidavit, the signer must either in writing swear under penalty of perjury or do so in person in the presence of the notary.
One affidavit, which alleges an individual who was not listed as an official poll worker handled and inserted a woman’s ballot into the machine, was not objected to by Greene’s team.
Joyner questioned Smith for much of the morning about the different points in her protest, including the action of that poll worker.
Smith also testified to irregularities at both early voting and election day polling places.
One of the issues was with nine absentee by mail ballots that were mailed despite the requests coming in after the deadline. Smith said CCBOE Executive Director Carla Strickland indicated the NCSBE directed the county to accept the ballots due to the administrative nature of the error.
However, Smith said, the county board ultimately did not count them.
Additionally, she said an individual voted provisionally in Tabor City, but by the time the canvass came around, his vote was missing.
Worley cross-examined Smith, and began by showing her the voter history of some of the individuals she mentioned.
In doing so, the attorney showed her those records, but declined to enter them into evidence — an action that drew protests from Smith’s and Hatcher’s attorneys.
WECT will continue to follow the hearing and update this story when available.
