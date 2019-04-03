Brunswick County free dental day coming in May

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - Free dental care will be made available to Brunswick County residents during Coastal Cosmetic Family Dentistry’s eight annual Dentistry from the Heart event in May.
According to a news release, residents can get a teeth cleaning, one filling or one tooth extraction free of charge on May 3 at the Coastal office at 3071 Southport-Supply Road in Bolivia. Patients of all ages will be accepted on a first come, first served basis from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. but anyone arriving after 3 p.m. may not be treated.
"We love this community," Dr. Aaron Wilharm said in the release. "When I walk across our parking lot on the morning of the event and see so many people ready to help others, it warms my heart."
Light snacks and beverages will be donated by local business.
Through this annual event, Coastal Cosmetic Family Dentistry has donated around $375,000 in free dental care to more than 1,500 Brunswick County residents.
"Our goal is for every patient treated at Dentistry from the Heart to feel special and welcomed," Coastal Community Relations Director Jackie Pappas said. "Support from the business community helps us to provide the best possible experience for them."
