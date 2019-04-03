Boiling Spring Lakes swears in new police chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has a new police chief.
Greg Jordan was sworn in Tuesday night as the Brunswick County town’s top cop.
Jordan served as Oak Island’s police chief before accepting the position in Boiling Spring Lakes. He was with the Oak Island Police Department for 19 years and has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades.
Jordan replaces Boiling Spring Lakes former chief Brad Shirley who resigned in December to take a job as deputy police chief of the Leland Police Department.
