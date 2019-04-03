Animal cruelty: Cats found in deplorable condition, one dead

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Animal Control officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services Unit arrested William Ronald Gore, Jr. in connection to animal cruelty.
Nine cats, one dead, were found in deplorable conditions inside his home and were deprived of food and water.
Gore was charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals. He signed ownership of the cats over to the Animal Services Unit.
The cats were taken to the shelter to be treated and monitored by Animal Care Specialists.
