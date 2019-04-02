18-year-old injured in Tuesday morning shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after an 18-year-old was hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification.
Police said the 18-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after his home was struck multiple times by gunfire.
The victim’s mother managed to drive the teen to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No suspect description was provided by police. The investigation is ongoing.
It’s unclear Tuesday morning’s shooting is connected to the shooting on North Sixth Street Monday afternoon that left a 17-year-old injured.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
