NC oral surgeon facing a dozen additional sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington oral surgeon accused of sexually assaulting his patients during surgery is facing a dozen additional charges.
Michael Lee Hasson, 55, was charged Tuesday morning with six counts of second-degree sexual offense and six counts of sexual battery. He’s expected to be in court Wednesday for the new charges.
In total, Hasson now faces 29 criminal charges, including three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, 16 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, one count of felony statutory rape, and nine counts of felony second-degree forcible sex offense.
He remains in the New Hanover County Jail under a $1.1 million bond.
Hasson, of Wilmington Oral Surgery, was arrested Jan. 31, 2019, after he was accused of sexually abusing several of his patients while under anesthesia between 2009 and 2018.
There have been a total of 22 alleged victims so far with the youngest victim believed to be 12 years old while the oldest was 69 years old.
Days after Hasson’s arrest, his license was suspended by the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners. The board’s order stated that Hasson was to immediately cease practicing dentistry and will surrender his license, current renewal certificate and general anesthesia permit.
The state board released documents last week that show a police report had been issued to the Wilmington Police Department in October 2017, accusing Hasson of sexual assault during a surgery.
The board will hold a hearing in April regarding the summary suspension of Hasson’s license.
