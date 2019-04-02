Wilmington man heading to prison for stealing from former employer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man, who broke into a former employer’s business multiple times, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Dwight McKinsey Price, 52, pleaded guilty to three counts each of breaking and entering and felony larceny Monday.
He was sentenced to 58-82 months in prison as an habitual felon and ordered to pay restitution.
On June 27, June 29 and July 1 of last year, Price was caught on video surveillance breaking into Total Car Care on N. Kerr Avenue. He was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on July 1 shortly after breaking into the business.
Price had worked for the business for five years before being let go in 2016.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Price has multiple previous convictions. He was released from prison in 2010 after serving just over seven years.
