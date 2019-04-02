West Columbus baseball ready to make title run

CERRO GORDO, NC, NC (WECT) - Offense wins games but pitching wins championships.
The West Columbus High School has the arms to bring home a state title.
The Vikings are led by three pitchers that have committed to play at the division one level. Senior bothers Cole (UNCW) and Cody Benton (East Carolina) and junior Jagger Haynes (North Carolina).
“We push each other to work harder,” said Cole Benton about his brother Cody and Jagger Haynes. “I feel like it’s a blessing because we have rubbed off on each other to be better each day.”
“We get after each other every day,” added Haynes. “We are on each other’s tails. It’s awesome I have never been part of anything like that. Just knowing we are going some were and will play against each other at the college level.”
The Vikings played in the 1A state championship series last year and know they can’t take any team lightly.
“I know every night teams know that we are Eastern regional champs last year,” said Cody Benton. “So, they are going to throw their best. It’s hard because we have to be at our best every time because we have big expectations.”
Vikings head coach Jason Jones knows his team has plenty of talent but understands they can’t reach those expectations with just three players.
“Without the other eight guys or the seven guys behind them and the one guy in front of them that they can’t get that much accomplished without those guys,” said Jones.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.