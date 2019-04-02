United Way Worldwide discusses recovery efforts post Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Leaders in post hurricane recovery will meet April 2 with United Way Worldwide US President, Mary Sellers, to talk recovery efforts post Florence.
More than 50 local city, county, faith, business and nonprofits will be apart of this meeting.
Sellers will speak about relief, response and recovery efforts and a projected 5-8 year recovery process.
The United Way of the Cape Fear region raised over $1.7m through its Hurricane Disaster Fund. More than $300k was given by United Way Worldwide. This money will help with the recovery efforts for New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties.
