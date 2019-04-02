UNCW’s Devontae Cacok to play in college All-Star game

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The National Association of Basketball Coaches selected UNCW’s Devontae Cacok to play in the 2019 Reese’s College All-Star game.
The game is April 5, at 4:30 p.m., ET and is played on the Final Four floor at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Cacok will play for the East team coached by former NBA standout Nate Robinson. He will be joined on the squad by Vasa Pusica (Northeastern), Matt Morgan (Cornell), B.J. Stith (Old Dominion), John Konchar (Fort Wayne), James Palmer (Nebraska), Jarrell Brantley (Charleston), Jessie Govan (Georgetown), Ahmad Carver (Old Dominion) and Cameron Jackson (Wofford).
The West All-Stars, coached by former Dallas Mavericks star Jason Terry, will suit up Chris Clemmons (Campbell), Corey Davis (Houston), Galen Robinson (Houston), Nick Perkins (Buffalo), Drew McDonald (Northern Kentucky), Josh Sharma (Stanford), Jordan Murphy (Minnesota), Cameron Young (Quinnipiac), Barry Brown (Kansas State) and Shizz Alston (Temple).
The Reese’s College All-Star Game will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.
