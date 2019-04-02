UNCW’s Devontae Cacok to play in college All-Star game

Cacok will play for the East team coached by former NBA standout Nate Robinson. He will be joined on the squad by Vasa Pusica (Northeastern), Matt Morgan (Cornell), B.J. Stith (Old Dominion), John Konchar (Fort Wayne), James Palmer (Nebraska), Jarrell Brantley (Charleston), Jessie Govan (Georgetown), Ahmad Carver (Old Dominion) and Cameron Jackson (Wofford).