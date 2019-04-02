School board considers hiring outside agency to help with redistricting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board will listen to a presentation Tuesday night from an outside agency that offers redistricting advice and services.
Matt Cropper of Cropper GIS Consulting, LLC will make a presentation to the school board about his Ohio-based company which, according to its website, “enable businesses, schools and communities to understand data, build consensus and make informed decisions.”
According to board member Nelson Beaulieu, the company, if hired, would take some of the school board’s thoughts about elementary and middle school redistricting into its consideration. Then, it would draw the new lines, looking at number of students, the school sizes and other factors.
Beaulieu said the company would act as a third party and ensure things are done fairly.
Redistricting talks have been going on for years. Board Chair Lisa Estep had said she hoped they’d decide on a plan for middle school redistricting by February of 2019. Instead, middle school redistricting was tabled in February.
Beaulieu said they hope to have a solid plan to take effect by the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the school board’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, “redistricting is necessary to accommodate a growing student population and new schools.”
The board is not expected to make a decision about whether or not to hire the company at Tuesday’s meeting. WECT’s Kailey Tracy will be there with live updates on Twitter, @KaileyWECT, on air and online later Tuesday night.
