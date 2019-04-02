Probation search yields drugs, firearm stolen during home invasion

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A probation search sparked by community complaints resulted in the seizure of various drugs and firearms, including a rifle reportedly stolen during a home invasion in Alabama.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and North Carolina Probation and Parole searched Christian McCullum’s home, located in the 8000 block of Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road in Clarkton, on Monday.
“Law Enforcement Officers were directed to the aforementioned residence after community complaints were received that residents of this location were actively selling illegal narcotics,” a spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
During the search, authorities found approximately half an ounce of cocaine, approximately half an ounce of marijuana, oxycodone, multiple drug paraphernalia, $1,140 in cash and multiple firearms, including a stolen Rossi .243 rifle.
McCullum, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (oxycodone), one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of schedule II controlled substance, one count of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Investigators determined two other men encountered in the home – Hakeem Leach-Swindell and Jerry Graham – had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Graham, 48, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants of failure to appear for driving while license revoked and expired registration.
Leach-Swindell, 28, was found in possession of marijuana, digital scales and cigar wraps, according to officials, so he was arrested on one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to his outstanding warrants of failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for speeding.
