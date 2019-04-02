Probation search yields drugs, firearm stolen during home invasion

McCullum, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (oxycodone), one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of schedule II controlled substance, one count of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of probation violation and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.