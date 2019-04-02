The perm returns but with a new name as the 80s make a comeback

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 80s are making a comeback, perm and all!
Elisha Smith from Blush Haus of Beauté broke down the latest spring styles on WECT News First at Four on Tuesday.
She said the perm is back, but it is now called the American wave.
Stars like Emma Stone are rocking the look.
Smith credited Nick Arrojo, the hair stylist from TLC’s What Not To Wear, with creating the new trend.
“What’s different about this wave than the perm is this doesn’t blow up the cuticle like the perm used to,” Smith said. “You only have to get it every 3 months. It smells like eucalyptus. So, we love it in the store. It’s a softer look to it. You can do beach waves. You can do tousled curls. And we have a lot of control over what we can do with it.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.