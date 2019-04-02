One person dies after mobile home fire in Sunset Harbor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One person died after a mobile home fire in Sunset Harbor early Tuesday morning.
According to Coastline Rescue Chief David Robinson, units were dispatched to Randolph St. SE shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a structure fire with people trapped inside.
When units arrived, five people had already escaped the home. Crews rescued an elderly man from the residence.
The man who was pulled from the home died due to injuries suffered in the fire while three other victims were taken to Brunswick Novant Medical Center with minor injuries.
Two victims were treated and released at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Sunset Harbor Fire Department, Supply Fire Department, Bolivia Fire Department, St. James Fire Department, Civietown Fire Department, Coastline VRS, Brunswick County EMS, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
