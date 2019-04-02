Nick Cannon’s America Teen Mogul Competition comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A business plan competition aimed at teenagers will make its way to the Cape Fear Community Center on May 31, according to the Brigade Boys and Girls Club.
Registration for the event run by the Nick Canon Foundation is open through April 12 for students from New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Onslow counties.
The goal of the America Teen Mogul Competition is to connect students ages 12 to 19 with career opportunities and get teens interested in STEM careers. The Boys and Girls Club says the program compliments existing Career and Technical Education programs in the Wilmington area.
Participating students will present their business concepts to a “Shark Tank” style panel of local business leaders and discuss business problems and solutions with community members. In the past, students have pitched biomedical solutions, crime-solving apps, game design apps and healthcare innovations to the panel in hopes of winning the $5,000 cash prize.
To register for the event, please visit www.nickcannonfoundation.org and click on the Wilmington Region ATM Competition link or go to the calendar and click on May 31.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.