Man sentenced to life for New Hanover Co. murder could get parole

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder in New Hanover County is being considered for parole.
Elroy Mitchell, 52, is being considered for the parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Tuesday.
Mitchell was convicted of murder on March 14, 1994, in the death of Alberta Futch.
Futch, 81, was found dead in her home in August 1992. The medical examiner in the case determined that the she had been strangled to death.
The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous guidelines.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.