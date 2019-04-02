Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch honored with lifetime achievement award

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina Athletic Directors Association honored Laney High School Athletic Director Fred Lynch with its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award is presented to individuals who have exhibited excellence and significant contributions in the field of athletics through their dedication, loyalty, service, and spirit over their lifetime.
“It is a special honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Lynch about the honor. “I love my job, my school and like all ADs, we don’t seek awards, they are great to receive. But I am not done yet!”
Lynch took over as Laney’s athletics director in 1993, is a former member of the Board of Directors of the NCADA.
