HIGHWAY 6: WECT takes newscasts on the road again
WECT will broadcast live from the White Lake Water Festival on May17th for the start of the Highway 6 summer series (Source: Facebook)
By Frances Weller | April 2, 2019 at 7:48 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 7:48 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The WECT crew is hitting the road again for season two of its on-location segment called Highway 6.

First stop: The White Lake Water Festival in Bladen County.

The WECT anchor teams will hit the road for the 41st White Lake Water Festival that runs from May 17-19. The news crews will broadcast each newscast live on location starting with Carolina in the Morning at 5 a.m. and continuing through the 6:00 evening news.

The festival starts Friday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. with the Classic Car Cruise-in at Goldston’s Beach. There’s also a street dance at Goldston’s Beach from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The White Lake Water Festival will include a parade, a car show, arts and crafts, street dances and concerts (Source: White Lake Water Festival)

On Saturday, May 18, the festival features a classic car show, a parade and concerts.

For a schedule of events, click here.

White Lake is the first of the Highway 6 summer series. The news team will also travel to Burgaw in June for the annual N.C. Blueberry Festival , Fair Bluff in July for the N.C. Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival and Sneads Ferry in August for the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival.

