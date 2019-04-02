HIGHWAY 6: WECT takes newscasts on the road again

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The WECT crew is hitting the road again for season two of its on-location segment called Highway 6.
First stop: The White Lake Water Festival in Bladen County.
The WECT anchor teams will hit the road for the 41st White Lake Water Festival that runs from May 17-19. The news crews will broadcast each newscast live on location starting with Carolina in the Morning at 5 a.m. and continuing through the 6:00 evening news.
The festival starts Friday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. with the Classic Car Cruise-in at Goldston’s Beach. There’s also a street dance at Goldston’s Beach from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, May 18, the festival features a classic car show, a parade and concerts.
For a schedule of events, click here.
White Lake is the first of the Highway 6 summer series. The news team will also travel to Burgaw in June for the annual N.C. Blueberry Festival , Fair Bluff in July for the N.C. Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival and Sneads Ferry in August for the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival.
