Help save a life by donating blood this month

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A single blood donation can help save three lives.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s AirLink/VitaLink Critical Transport Team is hosting a community blood drive this month.
More than 41,000 blood donations are needed in the U.S. every day, according to the American Red Cross.
On Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., you can donate blood. The drive is at NHRMC ED-North on 151 Scotts Hill Medical Drive in Wilmington.
Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduled appointments are encourages.
You can visit the American Red Cross website and search sponsor code “AirLink” or call 910-254-4483 to make an appointment to give blood on the event.
There is also a blood drive in Jacksonville on April 11th.
