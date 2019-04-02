Health Expo and Science Fair teaches healthy lifestyle choices

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center presented a Health Expo and Science Fair for the students of Snipes Learning Academy.
The expo centered on teaching students positive fitness skills and the importance of healthy lifestyle choices on their overall well-being. Stations set up around the school’s gymnasium provided individual lessons on cardiovascular health, nutritious fruits and vegetables, and even strength training.
David Long, director of spiritual care at NHRMC, coordinated the event and hopes to bring the expo to other school areas.
"We believe from the success that we’ve had here, a lot of other students can benefit from it,” Long noted.
The expo was a result of a collaboration between Snipes Learning Academy, NHRMC, and Nourish NC.
Nourish NC, a non-profit organization dedicated to supplying food for hungry children, provided a bag filled with fresh fruits, produce, and other healthy foods such as peanut butter and hummus for each child to take home with them.
Additionally, NHRMC and the Wilmington Police Department provided a squad car and an ambulance for the students to learn about and tour.
