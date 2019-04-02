First Alert Forecast: wet and windy!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Tuesday is looking rather wet and windy across the Cape Fear Region as an intensifying low pressure system speeds up the Carolina Coast. Expect one to two inches of soaking rain, aggressive northeasterly winds gusting in excess of 30 mph at times, and struggling temperatures only in the 40s to, at best, 50s. While you're heating up your hot chocolate or soup, consider these positive angles to this rainy and raw Tuesday...