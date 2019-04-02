First Alert Forecast: wet and windy!

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Tuesday is looking rather wet and windy across the Cape Fear Region as an intensifying low pressure system speeds up the Carolina Coast. Expect one to two inches of soaking rain, aggressive northeasterly winds gusting in excess of 30 mph at times, and struggling temperatures only in the 40s to, at best, 50s. While you're heating up your hot chocolate or soup, consider these positive angles to this rainy and raw Tuesday...
Rain is needed: Unthinkable after an epically wet 2018, Wilmington is running a five-inch rainfall deficit so far in 2019. Tuesday’s shot of soaking rain will be a benefit for the emerging growing season!
Flooding and severe storms are unlikely: Sometimes big rain systems come with extras like lowland flooding and damaging storms but the speed and track of Tuesday’s storm system favor neither of those elements.
Good pollen rinse: Last Sunday, scattered showers and storms provided a nice natural pollen rinse for some, but not all, neighborhoods. Tuesday’s driving rain will be far more equitably distributed across the area.
Fire danger down: Last Saturday, nearly a dozen brush and woods fires broke out across southeastern North Carolina. Tuesday’s soaking system will likely squash fire danger for several days to come!
The forecast is more settled and seasonable for the Azalea Festival - except perhaps for a showery Friday. Catch that forecast here and be sure to keep your WECT Weather App handy for updates and storm tracking features!
