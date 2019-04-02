First Alert Forecast: rain wraps up tonight, warmer temperatures unfold

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A wet and windy narrative continues across the Cape Fear Region this afternoon as an intensifying low pressure system speeds up the Carolina Coast. Expect one to two inches of soaking rain, aggressive northeasterly winds gusting in excess of 30 mph at times, and struggling temperatures only in the 40s. While you’re heating up your hot chocolate or soup, consider these positive angles to this rainy and raw Tuesday...
Rain is needed: Unthinkable after an epically wet 2018, Wilmington is running a five-inch rainfall deficit so far in 2019. Tuesday’s shot of soaking rain will be a benefit for the emerging growing season!
Flooding and severe storms are unlikely: Sometimes big rain systems come with extras like lowland flooding and damaging storms but the speed and track of Tuesday’s storm system favor neither of those elements.
Overnight improvement: Other than lingering clouds, most the the rain will wrap up near or around your commute time home. Winds will settle from 15-20 mph this afternoon to 5-10 mph tonight.
Increasing warmth: As the week progresses, temperatures will take off to the 70s through early next week. Overnight lows will climb from the 40s to near 60 over the next several days.
The forecast is more settled and seasonable for the Azalea Festival - except perhaps for a showery Friday. Catch that forecast here and be sure to keep your WECT Weather App handy for updates and storm tracking features!
