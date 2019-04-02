Electrical fumes force American Airlines flight to make emergency landing at ILM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The smell of electrical fumes forced an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at Wilmington International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Gary Broughton, deputy director for ILM, said the crew for American Airlines flight #809 from Philadelphia to Orlando smelled what they believed were electrical fumes in the cockpit and deployed oxygen masks.
The crew then requested to divert to Wilmington International Airport where the plane, which was carrying 184 people onboard, safely landed at 1:41 p.m.
The plane was taxied to the gate and passengers were allowed to deplane through the jet bridge.
Emergency personnel were standing by but no injuries were reported.
An American Airlines maintenance crew is currently inspecting the aircraft.
