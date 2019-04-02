Driver fell asleep, killing two pedestrians in Outer Banks crash, police say

Kitty Hawk police say 40-year-old Holly Nicolette and her husband, Alan, were struck as they walked on N.C. Highway 12 on Monday. Nicolette taught in the Hanover County Public Schools. Police posted on their Facebook page that six people were walking north on the southbound side of N.C. 12 when the driver of the northbound pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line and hit the adults and a child.