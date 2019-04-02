Crews responding to fire across from UNCW campus

Wilmington Fire Department battling flames and smoke at what appears to be an abandoned building off South College Road, across from UNCW.
April 2, 2019 at 7:01 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 7:14 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington fire crews are responding to a fire off South College Road across from the campus of UNCW.

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the call came in for an area behind the Greek Orthodox Church.

Wilmington Fire Department crews are on the scene of a structure fire burning across from the UNCW campus.
WECT reporters on scene say it appears the fire is somewhere in the old Glen Apartments.

A lot of smoke is reported along South College Road and Kerr Avenue.

