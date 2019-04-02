Crews responding to fire across from UNCW campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington fire crews are responding to a fire off South College Road across from the campus of UNCW.
According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the call came in for an area behind the Greek Orthodox Church.
WECT reporters on scene say it appears the fire is somewhere in the old Glen Apartments.
A lot of smoke is reported along South College Road and Kerr Avenue.
This is breaking news. Check back with this story for updates.
