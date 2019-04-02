COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants ribbon wands, cones, and targets for gym class

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - You see the orange ones on streets and in parking lots to control traffic, but cones in a gymnastics class also serve a great purpose. Physical Education students can learn agility, speed and precision.
That’s why Megan Hayes would like them for her gym class. The P.E. teacher at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry is asking for donations on the Donors Choose website to help her purchase cones and other items for her classroom.
She needs to raise about $900.
"My Donors Choose is all about cones, organizational equipment in the gym as well as targets and some balancing and ribbon wands for the little ones to do a gymnastics unit,” Hayes says. “If you would consider donating to help fund my project, to help my kids, we would greatly appreciate it.”
Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the equipment and deliver it to Cape Fear Center for Inquiry.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Hayes’ project, click here.
