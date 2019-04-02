Charter school group to withdraw application for new Pender County school

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Amidst continued complaints from parents and former faculty, school growth organization Challenge Foundation Academy (TeamCFA) is reportedly withdrawing its application for a new school in Pender County.
TeamCFA runs Coastal Preparatory Academy (CPA), a New Hanover County charter school that opened in September 2017, and was looking to expand and open a school for high school-aged students in neighboring Pender County.
However, a spokesperson for the Office of Charter Schools at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said the office has received verbal word that TeamCFA is withdrawing its application for the new school.
The spokesperson said the office has not received the official withdrawal documentation, but that all schools up for consideration at an April 8 meeting, as TeamCFA is, have until this Friday to submit any changes in paperwork.
Parents of former CPA students have expressed concern over TeamCFA expanding into Pender County, as well as conditions at the existing school.
At a March board meeting, parents got into a heated confrontation over the conditions at CPA, and one parent said TeamCFA needs to “fix” things at CPA before branching out.
Additionally, almost 500 people have signed a petition against TeamCFA opening a school in Pender County.
The apparent withdrawal comes just after New Hanover County approved a bond issuance for $28 million to build the new school, a debt that would have been the responsibility of TeamCFA, not the county.
Representatives for TeamCFA have not responded to requests for comment.
